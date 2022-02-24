      Weather Alert

U.S. Navy: Washington State Man Killed In Helicopter Crash In Hawaii

Feb 23, 2022 @ 6:02pm

HONOLULU (AP) – A civilian contractor working for the U.S. Navy has released the names of four employees killed when their helicopter crashed on the Hawaii island of Kauai.

Oregon-based Croman Corp. says 64-year-old Daniel Maurice of Lyle, Washington, was the aircraft’s chief pilot.

Also on board were three Kauai residents: Command Pilot Patrick Rader and two mechanics, Ericka Tevez-Valdez and Matthew Haider.

Croman says the crew was conducting routine training operations at the Pacific Missile Range Facility under contract with the Navy when their Sikorsky S-61N helicopter crashed Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

