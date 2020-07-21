      Weather Alert

U.S. Mayors Pen Letter To Feds: Remove Federal Agents Immediately

Jul 20, 2020 @ 5:17pm

Portland, Ore. – Several Mayors from around the country are standing up against the use of federal agents in their cities.  Today several signed a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, Homeland Security, and elected officials calling for the immediate removal of the President’s Rapid Deployment Unit.  The Mayors who signed the letter include Seattle, Atlanta, Chicago, and Portland’s Ted Wheeler.

Read the letters here:

07.20.20-mayors-letter-to-congressional-leadership 07.20.20-letter-to-doj-and-dhs

07.20.20-mayors-letter-to-congressional-leadership

TAGS
Federal Agents letter mayor remove Ted Wheeler
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast