U.S. Mayors Pen Letter To Feds: Remove Federal Agents Immediately

Portland, Ore. – Several Mayors from around the country are standing up against the use of federal agents in their cities. Today several signed a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, Homeland Security, and elected officials calling for the immediate removal of the President’s Rapid Deployment Unit. The Mayors who signed the letter include Seattle, Atlanta, Chicago, and Portland’s Ted Wheeler.
Read the letters here:
07.20.20-mayors-letter-to-congressional-leadership