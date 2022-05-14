U.S. Marshals Capture Oregon Fugitive In Nevada

Portland – U.S. Marshals say a 38-year-old fugitive that escaped from a Federal Prison camp in Sheridan at the end of April, was captured Friday, May 13 in Nevada. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told FOX 13 in Seattle, that Andrew Cain Kristovich was staying in a tent on a property, that ironically was only a 100 yards from a prison. Kristovich was armed with an AR and five magazines, but he surrendered when he saw his tent surrounded by deputies.
After escaping the FCI Prison Camp in Sheridan on April 25, Kristovich traveled to an ex-girlfriend’s house in Clark County, WA, where he allegedly assaulted and raped her. He then fled with her debit card, cell phone and car. Kristovich told deputies in Carson City he had driven to Nevada in a stolen car, but authorities have not located it.
Originally, Kristovich was arrested in 2018 for manufacturing ghost AK-47s for a Mexican drug cartel. He was sent to the minimum security prison he escaped from, because it was his first offense.