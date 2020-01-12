U.S. Coast Guard Searching For Child Swept Out To Sea
Cannon Beach, Ore – The US Coast Guard is searching for a child who was swept out to sea this afternoon.
The Coast Guard said an adult man and a young girl were recovered… they were sent to a hospital in Seattle. But The Boy is still missing. The search is happening at Falcon cove near Arch Cape, south of Cannon Beach.
They are using a helicopter to search because Ocean conditions are such that boats can’t help.
There is a high surf warning in effect along the Oregon Coast until 8pm tonight.
The tides this weekend are known as “King Tides”, that happens when the moon is closest to the earth.