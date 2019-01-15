U.S. Census Hiring In Portland
By Jacob Dean
Jan 15, 2019 @ 6:13 AM

Portland, Oregon – If you need a new job or a second part-time gig, the U.S. Census is hiring right now around Portland. They are looking for almost a hundred people to help provide statistics for the American Housing Survey in the tri-county metro area. You’ll go through a few days of paid training and start work in the spring. A Census Bureau worker tells our News Partners at the Portland Tribune, you can work from home, set your own schedule, and they give you a laptop computer to do all the work on. You have to call the local U.S. Census office if you’re interested. To apply, call the Regional Office 818-267-1839. Questions can be directed locally to Van Faulk 503-708-1938 or Mary Pace-Wentz 503-806-1558.

It’s unclear if the on-going partial Government shutdown would have any affect on this job or pay.

