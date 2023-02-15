KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

U.S. Casinos Report Best Year In History

February 15, 2023 10:31AM PST
Credit: MGN

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – Commercial casinos in the United States won more than $60 billion from gamblers in 2022, the best year in the industry’s history.

Figures released Wednesday by the American Gaming Association show that in-person gambling remains the bread-and-butter of the industry, accounting for more than 80% of its revenue.

Online betting provided nearly a fifth of the industry’s revenue.

The Las Vegas strip and Atlantic City remained among the top gambling markets in the country in 2022, with markets in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., Chicago and the Mississippi Gulf coast also performing well.

The figures do not include tribal casinos, which report their revenue separately.

