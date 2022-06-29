      Weather Alert

U.S. Buys 105 Million COVID Vaccine Doses For The Fall

Jun 29, 2022 @ 3:45pm
In this March 2, 2021, file photo, Hollie Maloney, a pharmacy technician, loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. government will purchase another 105 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in anticipation of a fall booster campaign.

The $3.2 billion agreement comes as federal scientists weigh whether and how to update the vaccines to better protect Americans from the rapidly evolving virus.

Federal officials say the purchase agreement includes the option to purchase a total of 300 million doses, including a mix of doses for both adults and children.

The first shots would be delivered by early fall, pending a decision by the Food and Drug Administration to revamp and authorize new versions of the currently available vaccines.

TAGS
campaign Coronavirus Covid-19 Doses fall Pfizer vaccine
Popular Posts
Judge Lifts Former President Trump's Contempt Order
UPDATE: Man Faces Additional Charges In Deadly Shooting Of Clark County Deputy
Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations
Washington State Forms Task Force To Crack Down On Organized Retail Crime
Two River Rescues In Washington State
Connect With Us Listen To Us On