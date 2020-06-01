U.S. Attorney Calls For National Guard, Portland Curfew Extended Due to Riots
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, acting Portland Police Chief Chris Davis, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese, and U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams addressed the third night of riots in the city during a press conference on Monday morning.
U.S. Attorney Billy Williams called for Oregon Governor Kate Brown to enact the National Guard as more resources are needed. He acknowledged that he thinks it’s a necessary step even though some have suggested the presence could make things worse.
Mayor Ted Wheeler says the 8pm curfew will continue on Monday night. He says the city will reassess the need for a curfew day-to-day.
