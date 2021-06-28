      Weather Alert
U.S. Athlete Turns Back On American Flag In Eugene

Jun 28, 2021 @ 9:07am

(Eugene, OR) — A U.S. Olympic athlete is getting some harsh backlash after turning her back on the U.S. flag during the national anthem. Gwen Berry was standing on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the hammer throw at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, over the weekend. When the anthem starting playing, she turned her back to the flag and later held up a black shirt that read, “Activist Athlete.” Critics blasted her on Twitter, saying her actions were a display of “shameful self-absorption.”

