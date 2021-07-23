      Weather Alert

U.S. Army Ranger Charged In Tacoma Security Guard’s Death

Jul 23, 2021 @ 4:22pm

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a security guard found dead in downtown Tacoma was severely beaten by a U.S. Army Ranger after she tried to stop the intoxicated man from entering a building, according to court documents.

The News Tribune reports that on Friday, Pierce County prosecutors charged 26-year-old Patrick Byrne, who is stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree kidnapping.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Byrne had an attorney.

The 41-year-old victim has not been publicly identified. S

he was found about 6:10 a.m. Sunday in the lobby of a building where she’d recently started working.

