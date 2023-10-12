U.S. And Qatar Agree To Prevent Iran’s Access To $6 Billion In Unfrozen Funds

US citizens Siamak Namazi (C-back), Emad Sharqi (L) and Morad Tahbaz (C) disembark from a Qatari jet upon their arrival at the Doha International Airport in Doha on September 18, 2023. Five US detainees, three previously identified as Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Sharqi and two who wish to remain anonymous, released by Iran landed in Doha in a prisoner swap on September 18 after $6 billion in frozen funds were transferred to Iranian accounts in Qatar. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The United States and Qatar have reached an agreement to prevent Iran from accessing $6 billion in funds that were unfrozen as part of a prisoner swap in September. This decision came in the wake of some Republicans blaming President Joe Biden for the recent attack and urging the freezing of these funds.

President Biden had pledged to unfreeze these funds as part of a prisoner exchange that secured the release of five Americans detained in Iran. Republicans have contended that this deal indirectly funded the recent attack, dubbing it as U.S. tax dollars financing the assault.

While the U.S. has not officially linked Iran to the planning of the recent attack, it is noted that Iran has a history of supporting Hamas and other proxy groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, has historically received financial support, weapons, and training from Iran as part of the ongoing proxy conflict with Israel.

Although U.S. officials have not made a definitive statement regarding Iran’s involvement in the recent attack, many intelligence experts have pointed to the sophistication of the assault, suggesting external support. The attack by Hamas involved rockets, drones, a ground assault, and various tactics to breach the blockade.

Hamas leaders have indicated that Iran supported the attack, although Iran has denied direct involvement. However, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated Hamas on their victory in the assault, the deadliest on Israel in decades.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denied Iranian involvement but warned of retaliation if Israel continued its attacks on Palestinians, hailing the assault on Israel as the “Zionist regime.”

While the U.S. has not presented evidence linking the attack to Tehran, officials have stated that Iran is broadly complicit in the violence. The Biden administration has been working with regional allies to prevent the conflict from escalating into a broader regional confrontation.

In the United States, some Republicans have attributed blame for the attack to the Biden administration, citing the prisoner swap deal and alleging that U.S. tax money indirectly funded Hamas in the assault. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called for additional sanctions against Iran at the state level.

Former President Donald Trump called on President Biden to refreeze the assets and directly held him accountable for the conflict.

Democrats had previously defended the deal, emphasizing that the unfrozen funds were originally Iran’s, stemming from the proceeds of legal oil sales to South Korea.

The Biden administration clarified that the funds remain frozen in a Qatari bank and can only be used for humanitarian purposes due to U.S. sanctions. Any spending of these funds would be closely monitored by Qatar’s central bank.

White House spokesperson John Kirby assured that the Iranian regime would not gain access to the money, as it would be allocated directly to vendors providing humanitarian relief. “None of that money has been allocated, not a single DNR has left the country bank to go into Iran,” he stated, underscoring that the regime would never have control over these funds.