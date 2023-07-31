U.S. Agriculture Secretary Vilsack joins Governor Kotek in Portland to Announce Wildfire Funding

PORTLAND, Ore.– U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is joining Democratic Oregon leaders in Portland. He’s announcing what he calls, significant funding to strengthen communities’ resisitance to wildfires. Vilsack says it’s part of the Biden administration’s “Investing in America Agenda.”

Joining Vilsack is Governor Tina Kotek, Senator Ron Wyden, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and Congresswoman Andrea Salinas. Vilsack says the funding opportunity, is made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to support local communities with planning for and mitigating wildfire risks as communities across the Pacific Northwest and the nation face an ongoing wildfire crisis.

Secretary Vilsack is also highlighting other historic investments being made throughout the state and region to help mitigate wildfire risk, support climate resilience, and invest in rural communities. He will also engage with local stakeholders, including from tribal communities.