U.P.S. Hiring 1,000 Workers in Portland Area
Do you need a job, or know someone else who does?
At a time that businesses are shutting doors and laying off workers, one business is trying to hire hundreds of people in the Portland area.
U.P.S. is filling holiday season jobs that pay $19-$27 an hour, and about 37% could stay on permanently.
“We’re hiring about a thousand in the Portland area right now. We have jobs available, start immediately,” says UPS talent acquisition director Steve Jones.
He tells us they have three types of jobs. “Warehouse associates, which are people who work inside the warehouse and move the packages there. Driver helpers that get out on the package car or the big brown truck with the driver, so if you’ve ever desired to ride on one of those big brown trucks, they actually help deliver the packages,” says Jones. They’re also looking for drivers who will wear U.P.S. uniforms, while using their own cars to deliver packages.
The company is providing personal protective equipment and taking COVID-19 cleaning measures. Jones says he started his own career as a seasonal worker, and has been with UPS for thirty years.
To learn more about the jobs and apply, you can go to UPSJOBS.com. Jones says you could start working for the company within a week.