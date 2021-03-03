      Weather Alert

U of O Expected To Have Mostly In-Person Classes In The Fall

Mar 3, 2021 @ 3:33pm

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Officials say the University of Oregon will return to predominately in-person instruction for the fall term.

The Register-Guard reports President Michael Schill says the decision was made following an announcement Friday from Gov. Kate Brown that higher education will be included in the state’s next phase of vaccinations.

Employees of the state’s public and private colleges and universities will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination beginning May 1.

