Tyson Fresh Meats Plant Reopens In Eastern Washington
WALLULA, Wash. (AP) – A Tyson Fresh Meats beef plant in eastern Washington state has reopened with limited production of beef, after closing 12 days ago to test workers for the new coronavirus.
Tyson said Tuesday that nearly 12% of workers tested had COVID-19, not counting 38 pending test results.
The Tri-City Herald reported there have been 147 positive test results out of 1,239 returned so far, plus at least 104 workers diagnosed with COVID-19 before testing began.
The plant, located near Pasco, Washington, has more than 1,400 workers.
Two workers who live in the Tri-Cities have died of complications of COVID-19, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.