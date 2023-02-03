6th Officer Fired After Beating Death Of Tyre Nichols

The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say a sixth Memphis officer was fired Friday after an internal police investigation showed he violated multiple department policies in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, including complying with rules surrounding the deployment of a stun gun.

Preston Hemphill had previously been suspended as he was investigated for his role in the Jan. 7 of Nichols, who died three days later.

Five Memphis officers have already been fired and charged with second-degree murder in Nichols’ death.

Hemphill was the third officer at a traffic stop that preceded the violent arrest but was not where Nichols was beaten.

Body camera footage from the initial stop has Hemphill saying that he stunned Nichols and “I hope they stomp his ass.”