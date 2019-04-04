Two Year Old Girl Shot In Salem

Salem, Oregon -A little two year old girl was shot last night in Salem. Now she’s fighting for her life after being taken by Life Flight to a Portland hospital. Police are not saying much about what happened in southeast Salem around 7pm last night on Bradley Drive Southeast. The girl suffered life threatening injuries. No details yet on how it happened or why. We’ve reached out to police for more info. We expect more details to come out later today.

Read more from Salem Police Dept.

On April 3, 2019 at approximately 7:00 PM Salem Police officers responded to the 300 Block of Bradley DR SE on the report of an injured child. When officers arrived they found a two year old girl with a gunshot wound. The girl was transported by Lifeflight to a Portland area hospital with lifethreatening injuries. Detectives are on-scene conducting an investigation.

Just this week people packed a public hearing in Salem to talk about gun control. One person who spoke was a Pediatrician at Doernbecher Dr. Ben Hoffman. Here’s what he said: