Two Wounded In Shooting Near PeaceHealth SW Medical Center

Dec 22, 2020 @ 3:00pm

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday afternoon at a building near PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.  The hospital says two people were wounded.

The Medical Center Physicians’ Building on Northeast 87th Avenue is owned by Pacific Medical Buildings and the hospital has several clinics there.

Witnesses say police took down the suspect.

Police cleared buildings in the area including all floors of the hospital.  The campus was locked down for over an hour.

