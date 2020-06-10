Two Workers Rescued From Toxic Environment at Beaverton Business
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Hazmat crews rushed to a business on Southwest 5th Street in Beaverton around 2:00 on Tuesday afternoon on the report of someone going into cardiac arrest at a business complex just east of Highway 217.
Officers found a person who appeared to be unconscious and was down inside the building. Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue pulled the unconsciousness victim to safety and started life-saving measures. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A second person who was semi-conscious and struggling to exit the building was assisted out by police and taken to the hospital.
A third person in a different part of the building refused treatment
Firefighters say the carbon monoxide levels were over 200 ppm, which is a potentially fatal level of the colorless, odorless and tasteless gas. Readings dissipated after the building was ventilated.
The cause and source of the gas inside the building is under investigation.