Two Virus-Vulnerable Detainees Released From Immigration Jail
SEATTLE (AP) – Immigrant rights attorneys say two detainees with health conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19 have been released from an immigration jail in Tacoma.
The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project and the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington sued on behalf of nine detainees with underlying conditions.
A federal judge last week declined to immediately order their release, but after the attorneys filed another request on Tuesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released two of the seven from its Northwest detention center.
Matt Adams, legal director of the Immigrant Rights Project, said it’s not clear why those two were released while the others remain in custody.
ICE did not immediately return an email seeking comment.