Two Victims Wounded In Unrelated Shootings Overnight
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating two unrelated shootings in Southeast Portland overnight.
A man was shot in the hand in the Lents neighborhood just before 11:00pm on Sunday. He says he had words with a group who were trying to break into vehicles when they followed him and shot him as he pulled up to the traffic light at Southeast 82nd and Foster.
Just after midnight on Monday, a man was shot on Southeast 9th Avenue near Powell Blvd. in the Brooklyn neighborhood. Officers had information that the suspect was still in the area. The 40-year-old victim was shot in the head and torso. A 55-year-old man was arrested and a gun was recovered as evidence.
Both victims are expected to survive.