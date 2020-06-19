      Weather Alert

Two Victims Stabbed To Death In NE Portland

Jun 19, 2020 @ 6:59am

PORTLAND, Ore. — The man and woman who were stabbed on Tuesday afternoon at Northeast 14th and Davis Street have passed away.  Police responded to the area just after 3:30 and found the two victims.

They’re identified as 22-year-old and Cassy Leaton and 39-year-old Najaf “Nate” Hobbs.

The suspect was arrested early Friday morning.  38-year-old Phillip Lawrence Nelson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Court documents state that Nelson “unlawfully and intentionally caused the death of Cassy Leaton and Najaf Hobbs”.

