Two Victims Stabbed To Death In NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man and woman who were stabbed on Tuesday afternoon at Northeast 14th and Davis Street have passed away. Police responded to the area just after 3:30 and found the two victims.
They’re identified as 22-year-old and Cassy Leaton and 39-year-old Najaf “Nate” Hobbs.
The suspect was arrested early Friday morning. 38-year-old Phillip Lawrence Nelson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Court documents state that Nelson “unlawfully and intentionally caused the death of Cassy Leaton and Najaf Hobbs”.