Two Twenty Year Old Men Killed In Fatal Crash
Saturday night, authorities responded to a two car crash on HWY 42 near milepost 74.
Police say early investigation indicates 36 year old Dustin Robinson of Sutherlin was driving westbound when his pickup truck went off the road.
According to police, his truck then struct a car being driven by 20 year old William McCullough from Roseburg at the intersection of Jackie Ave and HWY 42.
McCullough and his passenger 20 year old Mark Ritter from Roseburg were pronounced dead.
Robinson had minor injuries.
According to a police press release “Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (Robinson) is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash”