Two Teens Survive Fentanyl Overdose

Feb 27, 2020 @ 11:50am

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – Investigators in Washington state have issued a warning to residents of Bellevue about the dangers of fentanyl after two teenagers survive accidental overdoses minutes apart.

KOMO-TV reported Wednesday that the two Bellevue High School students believed they were taking the pain-killing drug Percocet, but authorities believe the pills were fentanyl or laced with fentanyl.

Bellevue Police Department confirmed CPR was used on the 17-year-old boy from Bellevue and Narcan was used to revive the 18-year-old boy from Yarrow Point.

Detectives say both boys told police that the pills were bought from the street.

An investigation into where the pills came from is underway.

