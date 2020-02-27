Two Teens Survive Fentanyl Overdose
BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – Investigators in Washington state have issued a warning to residents of Bellevue about the dangers of fentanyl after two teenagers survive accidental overdoses minutes apart.
KOMO-TV reported Wednesday that the two Bellevue High School students believed they were taking the pain-killing drug Percocet, but authorities believe the pills were fentanyl or laced with fentanyl.
Bellevue Police Department confirmed CPR was used on the 17-year-old boy from Bellevue and Narcan was used to revive the 18-year-old boy from Yarrow Point.
Detectives say both boys told police that the pills were bought from the street.
An investigation into where the pills came from is underway.