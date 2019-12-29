Two Teens Stabbed At Beaverton House Party
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Two teenagers were stabbed at an underage house party on Southwest Devonwood Avenue early Sunday morning.
The victims called 911 while driving on Highway 26 to the hospital. While on the line with dispatch, they saw a Portland Police officer and pulled over to get help.
An 18-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck and shoulder. A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the rib cage. Both were treated and released from the hospital.
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit went to the home and learned that several teens were drinking. A fight started when some of the guests were asked to leave. A 15-year-old boy stabbed the victims and another 15-year-old boy assaulted them. Both are charged with assault.
Investigators are looking into whether any adults were present and who provided the alcohol.