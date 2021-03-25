      Weather Alert

Two Teens Shot Outside Salem School, Shooter Detained

Mar 25, 2021 @ 12:58pm

SALEM, Ore. — Two 17-year-old boys were shot during what investigators believe was a marijuana deal gone bad outside Four Corners Elementary School in Salem on Wednesday afternoon.  They are expected to survive.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the back parking lot of the school after 4:00pm.

Police detained two other teens and recovered a gun.  One of them is facing weapons charges along with robbery and theft.

Investigators are asking for tips that may help identify additional suspects.  Tips can be submitted online or by calling the tip line at (503) 540-8079.

