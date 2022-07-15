      Weather Alert

Two Teens Shot And Killed In Lynnwood, Washington Park

Jul 15, 2022 @ 3:33pm
LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say two teens were fatally shot in Lynnwood, Washington.

The Seattle Times reports the two boys, 15 and 16, were shot Thursday evening at Spruce Park.

They were taken to a hospital where they later died, police said.

Lynnwood police did not respond to questions about whether Thursday’s shooting was related to a drive-by shooting in the area Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two teens – a boy and a girl – were shot just after 2 p.m. Wednesday as they were walking on a sidewalk with a group of other young people.

