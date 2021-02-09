Two Teens Charged In Death Of Another Teen
Courtesy: MGN
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Tacoma police say two teen boys are facing charges in connection with a shooting last month in which a teen died.
The shooting occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 28.
Police arrived to find an unresponsive gunshot victim.
He was rushed to a hospital.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 16-year-old Shane Kolowitz.
The medical examiner says he died Friday from his injuries.
Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.
Investigators have not said what prompted the shooting or if the victim knew the two suspects.