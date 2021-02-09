      Weather Alert

Two Teens Charged In Death Of Another Teen

Feb 9, 2021 @ 10:24am
Courtesy: MGN

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Tacoma police say two teen boys are facing charges in connection with a shooting last month in which a teen died.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Police arrived to find an unresponsive gunshot victim.

He was rushed to a hospital.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 16-year-old Shane Kolowitz.

The medical examiner says he died Friday from his injuries.

Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.

Investigators have not said what prompted the shooting or if the victim knew the two suspects.

TAGS
Death Shooting Teenager
Popular Posts
Should Americans Get A 2 Thousand Dollar Check Every Month Just Because Of The China Virus?
One NW Mayor Is Standing Up To Lockdown Kate Brown
Couple Missing On Camping Trip Found
Route 99 Roadhouse In Clackamas County Loses Liquor License Over Pandemic Protocols
Multiple People Shot In Portland Neighborhood