Gresham, Oregon- Gresham Police have arrested two teenage suspects that they believe took part in a shooting that struck three homes and a business Friday afternoon. Officers initially responded to the area of NE 188th Ave. and Glisan.

Fortunately, no one was injured. 18 year old Ny’Shaun Edwards and 18 year old Niko Thomas were taken in to custody about an hour later. Edwards has been charged with attempted murder.

photos furnished by Gresham Police Department