Two People Taken Into Custody After Home Invasion, Standoff

March 14, 2023 7:55AM PDT
Portland, Ore. – Two people are under arrest after an hours-long standoff following a late Monday morning home invasion in the Forest Park neighborhood. It started when the pair entered the home on NW Skyline Blvd., telling the two residents to leave. They left and called 9-1-1. The Portland Police Special Emergency Reaction Team surrounded the home and crisis negotiators worked to get the suspects to surrender. Robots that are usually employed to defuse explosives. Flash bangs were used and loud hails urged the people inside to come out with their hands up. 33-year-old Michael Mazzi and 33-year-old Kerina Trabue were arrested for burglary and Coercion. Mazzi has multiple warrants out in Clakamas County.

