Two Suspects Smash and Grab At Local Pot Shops
Vancouver, Wash. – A new $5,000 dollar reward is yours, if you can help police catch two suspects accused breaking into Vancouver marijuana stores over the weekend. Two suspects, two smash and grabs, early Saturday morning. The first store they hit was the Main Street Marijuana dispensary on Main street, which is the top pot retailer in Washington state, according to 502 Data.
A worker tells Newspartner KGW, they only took 50 bucks worth of stuff, but did about $3,000 in damage. Then the pair of crooks hit The New Vansterdam shop about four miles away on East Mill Plain.
Call Vancouver police if you know who the suspects are.