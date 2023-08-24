Two Suspects Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Incident In Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood

Portland, Ore. — Two suspects detained in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood on Monday morning have been charged with various crimes, including attempted murder.

According to the East County Specialized Team (ECST), the incident took place on August 21, 2023, at approximately 1:09 a.m. An East Precinct officer observed two suspects firing guns at an apartment building near Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard. Upon activating his police lights, the suspects fled the scene, prompting the officer to request assistance.

Numerous officers swiftly responded, establishing a perimeter in the area between Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast Boise Street, from Southeast 112th Avenue to Southeast 114th Avenue. The incident commander ordered a community notification, advising residents to shelter in place within the perimeter.

The Specialized Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were called in to conduct a thorough search of the area. The search resulted in the detention of two individuals: an adult male identified as Jaylen D. Lyday, 23, and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Beaverton.

Upon investigation by ECST detectives, it was revealed that the suspects had fired shots into an apartment where an adult female and adult male were sleeping. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Jaylen D. Lyday has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges including Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (2 counts), Recklessly Endangering Another Person (2 counts), Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public (city code). The 16-year-old juvenile male has been booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges including Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (2 counts), Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Recklessly Endangering Another Person (2 counts), Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

One firearm was recovered as evidence, though no photo of it is available at this time.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the police by emailing [email protected], attention: ECST, and referencing case number 22-219421. Alternatively, individuals can submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon, offering potential rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in unsolved felony crimes.

For secure and anonymous tip submission, visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or download the P3 Tips app from the App Store. Community donations fund Crime Stoppers of Oregon’s operations.