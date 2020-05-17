Two Survive Small Plane Crash In Cascade Locks
Hood River County, Ore. – A couple from Bellevue, Washington survived a small plane crash in Cascade Locks Sunday afternoon. The single engine airplane landed in the Columbia River just east of where the Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler docks. The plane sank into the river shortly after crashing. The two on board were able to escape and safely swim to shore. Witnesses say they tried to land at the nearby airfield in Cascade Locks, but it looked like there may have been a problem with the landing gear. It’s unclear what caused the plane to go down. The NTSB is investigating. KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with Sgt. Pete Hughes of the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the crash.
On Sunday, May 17th, 2020 at approximately 11:45 AM the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responeded to a single engine airplane crash into the Columbia River in Cascade Locks. The only two occupants were able to make it to shore safely.
The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls at approximately 11:45 AM on Sunday, May 17th, 2020 of a single engine airplane that crashed into the Columbia River near the Port of Cascade Locks Marina. Callers also stated that the two occupants of the airplane had swam to shore. Witnesses reported seeing the airplane attempt to land at the Cascade Locks Airfield, but said it appeared as if the landing gear were not down. The plane then nosed over toward the river and skipped along the water before coming to rest and sinking within the Coast Guard waterway. There were only two occupants, a male and female from Bellevue, Washington. Both occupants were able to swim to shore and were later transported by medics to a Portland area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The cause of the crash is as yet unknown and will be investigated by NTSB officials.