Two Small Earthquakes Shake Seattle Area
SEATTLE (AP) – The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a magnitude 2.9 earthquake was recorded near Monroe at 2:41 a.m. Monday, and a 2.2 earthquake was recorded at 12:05 p.m. near Carnation.
The Seattle Times reports the earthquake near Monroe was felt by at least 116 people who reported it to the U.S. Geological Survey’s “Did You Feel It” web page.
No injuries or damage were reported in either quake.
The Puget Sound region is prone to earthquakes because it lies near the edge of the North American tectonic land plate and the Juan de Fuca, a large oceanic plate.
The 700-mile boundary, a fault known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, runs from Northern California to Canada.