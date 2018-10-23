Two Shot One Dead Tavern Shooting

PORTLAND, Ore–On Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at 1:35 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to the Glass House Tavern, located at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, on the report of gunfire and one person down on the ground.

Officers arrived and located an adult male lying on the sidewalk near the Glass House Tavern. The man was believed to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and confirmed the man was deceased.

During the initial investigation, staff at an area hospital contacted 9-1-1 call takers at the Bureau of Emergency Communication (BOEC) and reported an adult male had arrived at the hospital’s emergency department by private vehicle. The man was suffering from what was believed to be a non-life-threatening gun shot injury. Based on information learned at this time, officers believe the man suffered the injury at the shooting near the Glass House Tavern.

Members with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail, criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division (FED), a Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney, and a member with the Oregon State Medical Medical Examiner’s Office are responding to conduct a death investigation.