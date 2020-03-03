      Weather Alert

Two Shot In Klamath Falls

Mar 3, 2020 @ 12:17pm

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say two men were shot in Klamath Falls and taken to a hospital early Saturday.

The Herald and News reports deputies finding men with gunshot wounds after responding to a shooting that happened around midnight Saturday at a mobile home park.

Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber said Monday authorities continued to search for a suspect.

The conditions of the people shot was unknown Monday.

Kaber said because of the sensitivity of certain elements of the investigation, he wasn’t yet releasing further details.

