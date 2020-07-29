      Breaking News
Oregon Governor Announces Federal Law Enforcement Officers To Depart.

Two Shootings, Stabbing In Portland Within Six Hours

Jul 29, 2020 @ 5:26am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police investigated three crime scenes in the Northeast part of the city within six hours on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

A victim was shot near Northeast 8th and Dekum around 7:30pm.

Three hours later, several people were stabbed on Northeast 92nd Place just north of Burnside.

Then just before 2:00am, a man was shot twice near Northeast 109th and Prescott.  Officers found several shell casings at the scene.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time and police haven not released information about the circumstances.

Anyone with information about either of these cases is asked to call (503) 823-3333.

TAGS
Portland Shooting stabbing
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro