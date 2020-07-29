Two Shootings, Stabbing In Portland Within Six Hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police investigated three crime scenes in the Northeast part of the city within six hours on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
A victim was shot near Northeast 8th and Dekum around 7:30pm.
Three hours later, several people were stabbed on Northeast 92nd Place just north of Burnside.
Then just before 2:00am, a man was shot twice near Northeast 109th and Prescott. Officers found several shell casings at the scene.
The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time and police haven not released information about the circumstances.
Anyone with information about either of these cases is asked to call (503) 823-3333.