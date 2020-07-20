      Weather Alert

Two Shootings In Portland Within One Hour

Jul 20, 2020 @ 7:53am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were wounded in separate shootings across town from each other in Portland early Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened on Northeast 122nd Avenue near Glisan just before 12:45am.  A man is expected to survive.  Bullets also struck a vacant apartment.

A man was shot in the head at North Portsmouth Avenue and Princeton Street just after 1:40am.  The evidence and statements from witnesses lead police to believe that the shots were fired from a distance away.  The bullet passed through the side of a residence and struck the victim.  His injuries are said not to be life-threatening.

There is no word on the suspects in either shooting.

Portland Shooting
