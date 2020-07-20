Two Shootings In Portland Within One Hour
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were wounded in separate shootings across town from each other in Portland early Sunday morning.
The first shooting happened on Northeast 122nd Avenue near Glisan just before 12:45am. A man is expected to survive. Bullets also struck a vacant apartment.
A man was shot in the head at North Portsmouth Avenue and Princeton Street just after 1:40am. The evidence and statements from witnesses lead police to believe that the shots were fired from a distance away. The bullet passed through the side of a residence and struck the victim. His injuries are said not to be life-threatening.
There is no word on the suspects in either shooting.