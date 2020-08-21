Two Shootings In Portland Within 10 Hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating two shootings in Portland in less than 10 hours late Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning.
One person was shot just after 4:00pm on Thursday near Northeast 90th and Skidmore. There’s no word on their condition and police have not released information about the shooter.
Just after 1:00am on Friday, a teen was shot outside a convenience store at Southeast 72nd and Woodstock. A 16-year-old boy showed up at a hospital with a wound to the ankle and says he does not know who shot him.