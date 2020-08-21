      Weather Alert

Two Shootings In Portland Within 10 Hours

Aug 21, 2020 @ 5:26am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating two shootings in Portland in less than 10 hours late Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning.

One person was shot just after 4:00pm on Thursday near Northeast 90th and Skidmore.  There’s no word on their condition and police have not released information about the shooter.

Just after 1:00am on Friday, a teen was shot outside a convenience store at Southeast 72nd and Woodstock.  A 16-year-old boy showed up at a hospital with a wound to the ankle and says he does not know who shot him.

