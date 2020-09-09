Two Shootings After Midnight In NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating two shootings in the city within 40 minutes of each other early Wednesday morning.
A man was found wounded on Northeast Russell Street near 84th Avenue just before 1:00am. Officers applied a tourniquet to his arm and he was transported by ambulance to the hospital. His condition is unknown. Investigators say the man was shot at a different location and has not been forthcoming with information.
Two men got into an altercation on Northeast Holladay Street near 2nd Avenue and shots were fired. One of them men was shot and the other had an undisclosed injury. Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Their conditions are not being released. Two pistols and several bullet casings were found at the scene.