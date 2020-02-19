Two Sheriff’s Supervisors Under Investigation For Alleged Misconduct
BEND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say two supervisors with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office are on paid leave while the agency conducts official misconduct investigations.
The Bulletin reports Kevin Dizney was placed on leave Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office didn’t say when Richard “Deke” DeMars was placed on leave.
Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. William Bailey says the agency is looking into alleged policy violations.
Bulletin archives show in 2007 DeMars was recognized as the state’s best deputy by the Association of Oregon Sheriffs.