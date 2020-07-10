      Weather Alert

Two Sheriff’s Deputies Injured In Pursuit Crash

Jul 10, 2020 @ 6:25am

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a suspect for careless driving and possible criminal activity just after 8:00 on Thursday night when the driver fled.

The suspect took off southbound on 82nd Avenue with deputies in pursuit.  They used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle in the middle of the road near the Highway 224 off-ramp.

One of the the patrol cars lost control and crashed during the chase.  Two deputies were transported to the hospital.  They are expected to be okay.

The uninjured suspect was arrested.  They have not yet been identified.

