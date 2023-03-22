Two School Administrators Shot At Denver High School

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say two school administrators were shot and wounded after a handgun was found during a daily search of a student at a Denver high school.

The suspect remained at large following the Wednesday shooting.

Police say one of the administrators was critically injured and is undergoing surgery.

The second victim is stable.

Earlier this month students from the school skipped class and marched to Colorado’s state Capitol to demand stricter gun laws, following the death of a fellow student who was shot while sitting in a car near school.