Two Rescued Endangered Sea Turtles Die
By Grant McHill
|
Dec 17, 2018 @ 2:38 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Two endangered sea turtles rescued in separate incidents after being stranded on the Oregon coast last week have died after attempts to rehabilitate them were unsuccessful.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the first turtle, a female olive ridley, was spotted by a resident on a beach north of Coos Bay.

When an Oregon state trooper found her, she had shell cracks and was lethargic. Analysis showed her kidneys were severely compromised.

On Saturday, people on a Waldport beach spotted the second turtle, also a female olive ridley, and called the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

Aquarium Curator of Fish and Invertebrates Evonne Mochon-Collura says that turtle was suffering from cold-stun, which is rough on internal organs.

Both animals died Sunday.

Winter months can prove perilous for sea turtles off the Pacific Northwest coast as the creatures can end up in water much too cold for them.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

