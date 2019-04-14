Two Police Officers Shot

Portland, Ore. — Two police officers in two different areas were shot overnight.

The first happened in Kalama, Washington about 10:00pm Saturday night near Fallert Road. The officer was airlifted to the hospital and died shortly after.

Deputies have located a person of interest in the case.

An officer was also shot in Milwaukie, Oregon about 11:20 pm Saturday night near SE 42nd Avenue between SE Jackson Street and SE Harrison Street.

This shooting happened when an officer attempted to contact a man involved in a previous call, where the threat of a gun was reported. According to Milwaukie Police, the suspect did not comply with demands and a taser was used, however it was not effective and the officer was shot moments later.

That officer was taken to the hospital with what are reported as non-life-threatening injuries.

These are developing stories will be updated as new information is released.