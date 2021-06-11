Two People Wounded In East Portland Shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were wounded in shootings in East Portland on Thursday afternoon and evening.
Shots were fired near Southeast 82nd and Insley around 4:00pm. A crime scene was found near Southeast 83rd Avenue. A victim was dropped off at a hospital by private vehicle. A man was seriously wounded, but he is expected to survive after lifesaving aid at the hospital.
Police located a vehicle involved along with three firearms which were seized. Investigators believe another vehicle was also involved in the shooting.
About three hours later, a bystander was wounded in the ankle and bullets also hit an occupied apartment near Southeast 174th and Powell. A firearm was recovered at the scene.
There have not been arrests in either shooting.