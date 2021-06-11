      Weather Alert

Two People Wounded In East Portland Shootings

Jun 11, 2021 @ 3:45pm
Scene on SE Inlsey Street

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were wounded in shootings in East Portland on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Shots were fired near Southeast 82nd and Insley around 4:00pm.  A crime scene was found near Southeast 83rd Avenue.  A victim was dropped off at a hospital by private vehicle.  A man was seriously wounded, but he is expected to survive after lifesaving aid at the hospital.

Police located a vehicle involved along with three firearms which were seized.  Investigators believe another vehicle was also involved in the shooting.

About three hours later, a bystander was wounded in the ankle and bullets also hit an occupied apartment near Southeast 174th and Powell.  A firearm was recovered at the scene.

There have not been arrests in either shooting.

