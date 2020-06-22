Two People Killed In SE Portland Home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people died after a shooting in Southeast Portland on Sunday night. Police were called to a home on Southeast 138th Drive and Tenino Street just before 7:00pm.
As officers knocked on the door, they saw someone down inside and forced entry. What sounded like a firearm being racked to shoot was heard and officers retreated for their safety.
The Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene after a man was spotted inside with what appeared to be a firearm. Due to safety concerns, a shelter in place order was enacted for several blocks and armored vehicles were brought in for protection.
As SERT teams were getting in position, the sound of a single gunshot was heard from the residence. A robot was deployed and the man was found wounded inside. Medics rushed in to provide first aid, but he died at the hospital. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Luckily, nobody was injured by a stray bullet that struck a neighboring house.