      Weather Alert

Two People Killed In SE Portland Home

Jun 22, 2020 @ 6:44am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people died after a shooting in Southeast Portland on Sunday night.  Police were called to a home on Southeast 138th Drive and Tenino Street just before 7:00pm.

As officers knocked on the door, they saw someone down inside and forced entry.  What sounded like a firearm being racked to shoot was heard and officers retreated for their safety.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene after a man was spotted inside with what appeared to be a firearm.  Due to safety concerns, a shelter in place order was enacted for several blocks and armored vehicles were brought in for protection.

As SERT teams were getting in position, the sound of a single gunshot was heard from the residence.  A robot was deployed and the man was found wounded inside.  Medics rushed in to provide first aid, but he died at the hospital.   A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Luckily, nobody was injured by a stray bullet that struck a neighboring house.

TAGS
Portland Shooting
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast