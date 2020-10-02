Two People Killed In North Portland Neighborhood Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police have released the names of two people shot to death in North Portland earlier this week.
The Portland Police Bureau says Amber Coughtry and Billy Lewnes, both 41, were shot in a car parked in a turnout on North Force Avenue about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police confirmed the shooting hours after it happened and said homicide detectives had responded to the scene, but officials would not confirm whether anyone was dead.
On Wednesday, police confirmed two people were killed.
Police have refused to disclose any details about a suspect or any information about the circumstances of the shooting.