Two people killed in Lane County crash on Friday

Two people were killed in a three car crash in Lane County on Friday.
Oregon State Police Troopers and Emergency personnel responded to a three car crash Friday morning on Hwy 126W at the intersection of Husted Rd.
According to Police, early investigation reveals that 59 year old by Kathleen Bauchereau was driving Northbound on Husted road when her car failed to stop at the intersection with Hwy 126W.
Police say her car entered HWY 126W and struck a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer heading eastbound.
The truck was being driven by 49 year old Amado Hernandez-Vernegas of Veneta.
According to Police, the impact of the crash forced the pickup truck into the westbound lane where it collided with an SUV pulling an RV trailer being driven by 52 year old Randy Holcomb of Eugene.
Bauchereau was taken to a Hospital with injuries while Hernandez-Vernegas and the passenger sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead. Holcomb and the juvenile passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries.