Two People Injured In Max Train And Street Car Crash

November 15, 2023 10:36AM PST
Photos: Portland Fire and Rescue

Portland, Ore. –Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a collision between a Max Line train and a streetcar. The first arriving team confirmed that three cars derailed, showing visible damage to the streetcar. The driver of one of the vehicles was found slightly pinned, prompting an ongoing extrication process.

At 10:12 AM, an ambulance was requested to the scene to provide necessary medical assistance.

20 minutes later the patient has been successfully extricated from the vehicle. Subsequent tweets from PF&R indicated that two individuals with reported minor injuries have been transported for further medical attention. The overall extent of the injuries or the cause of the collision is not yet disclosed.

As more information becomes available, updates will be provided by the authorities.

